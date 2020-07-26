A beach on the Yorkshire coast has topped a list of Britain's best beaches for 2020.
Runswick Bay, between Staithes and Whitby in North Yorkshire, is described as being close to perfection in the list, compiled by the Sunday Times.
Tourism bosses in Yorkshire said the village was an "unspoilt beauty spot" which offered "spectacular views".
Other Yorkshire beaches featured in the list include Spurn Head, Fraisthorpe and Filey's Hunmanby Gap.
