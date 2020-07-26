POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a fatal collision which happened on the A61.
It happened at around 9.20pm on Saturday 25 July 2020 and involved a red Lexus coupe that was travelling in the direction towards the village of Skipton-on-Swale from the Busby Stoop roundabout.
Sadly, the 60-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time, which may have captured the collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email the Major Collision Investigation team at MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, ask for North Yorkshire Police and pass information to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200127493