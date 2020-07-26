A MUSICAL group form York has been nominated for a Community Pride award for their work on educating the local community.

The Music Education Group (MEG) has been nominated for the Community Project prize in this year’s awards.

The group’s aim is to bring music education and activities to the local community, where music may be lacking or underfunded, providing more people the opportunity to experience music.

This year, MEG had 23 committee members and 171 new volunteers signed up to receive their weekly email updates.

From October to March, they provided approximately 392 hours of free musical opportunities to the wider community of York.

This includes providing free music workshops to 22 primary schools, four secondary schools, three care homes and five ‘Musical Connections’ groups.

This year, the group have offered 27 different genres of music workshops to establishments, a big increase on last year. Their list of workshops is constantly growing, reflecting the team’s workshop leaders skills.

In November, MEG staged an intergenerational music project, with two primary schools and a care home. For many of the participants, having the opportunity to perform in a concert hall was a “once in a life-time,” experience.

During the pandemic, MEG have been adapting to delivering musical content on an online platform, to continue engagement with the people of York and keep the music and enjoyment alive during these challenging times.

They have been delivering a mini workshop series through youtube and social media, with one of the videos reaching around 2,715 people on Facebook.

The group have been nominated by Emily Roberts, who is a part of MEG. She said: “As passionate young musicians we want as many people as possible to have the musical opportunities that we have been so fortunate to have experienced.

“As well as helping educate staff members, giving them the confidence and resources for them to use in everyday situations, this allows music to be more accessible within our local area for all ages and backgrounds.”

Nominations for this year’s Community Pride awards are now closed. Three finalists will be selected from each category, with an overall winner from each revealed during the ceremony.