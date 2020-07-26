A NORTH Yorkshire youth choir have managed to come together virtually to perform, adapting to the “new normal,” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The North Yorkshire County Youth Choir have put together a performance from a safe distance in their own homes.

Members of the choir performed and recorded a version of ‘Song of the Sea’ to make up for the fact several of their live performances have been cancelled because of the pandemic.

North Yorkshire County Council music teacher Andrea Rhodes said: “We decided to do this song because originally, it was meant to be part of a VE Day performance in Harrogate.

“We’d already been practising it throughout February, but then when the coronavirus pandemic happened the concert was cancelled.

“But we decided to put our practice to good use and do the video, as people already knew the song.”

Andrea sent the music out with a backing track which she sang, with guitar and bass played by her son.

Then the singers donned their headsets and sung their part, which was then mixed by Andrea’s son and a video was put together by her husband.

The clip shows the young performers singing separately at home, but coming together as a real team, to create the track.

Andrea went on to say: “We’ve had brilliant feedback on the video so far, I really hope the kids who took part in it can look at it and be proud of what they’ve achieved.

“It’s been a big push for everyone to adapt to the ways of working now, but we’ve done it.”

Andrea teaches music for North Yorkshire and she’s had to adapt to instructing students virtually.

To watch the choir’s video, visit: https://bit.ly/3hwzc6u