TRAVELLERS arriving in the UK from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days, under new coronavirus travel rules.

The decision was taken so swiftly that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will be among the thousands forced to self-isolate on returning to the UK - but has angered a lot of Brits abroad.

Consumer rights and travel groups have criticised the Government after it moved suddenly to re-impose quarantine restrictions on those returning from Spain.

Ministers announced on Saturday that holidaymakers who had not returned from Spain and its islands by midnight would be forced to quarantine for 14 days after Covid-19 second wave fears saw the European country struck off the UK’s safe list.

But questions have been asked about why the so-called “travel corridor” with the UK’s most popular holiday destination was suspended with little notice, with the sudden turn of events catching out even Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who is currently in Spain for his summer break.

Many holidaymakers will be deeply angry that the Government didn’t make this decision 48 hours ago before tens of thousands of them flew off for their summer holidays in Spain.

According to The Sunday Times, Mr Shapps, whose department formally announced the rule change, had to dial in from Spain to discuss altering the guidance with Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.

In Scotland, Spain had only last week been added to its safe list of countries before Saturday evening’s dramatic U-turn.

Northern Ireland and Wales have also followed suit in suspending the travel corridor.