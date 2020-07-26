A LANDMARK hotel in York Minster’s shadow will not be reopening for several more weeks, despite the cathedral having welcomed visitors back earlier this month.
The Dean Court Hotel, which is on the corner of High Petergate, just across the road from the Minster, has announced it will reopen its doors to guests on September 4.
However, its restaurant will not be serving lunch or dinner because of measures to protect staff and customers, although breakfasts will be served, with a light menu available through the day.
The Dean Court was built as three separate dwellings for clergy at the Minster in 1865 and underwent various changes over the years to become the AA 4star hotel it is today.