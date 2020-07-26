YORK looks set to enjoy a brief mini-heatwave towards the end of the coming week.
Forecasters expect temperatures to soar as high as 26C on Friday as warm air from the Continent blows across the UK.
Next Saturday is also expected to be warm and sunny but temperatures are then expected to fall back to more normal levels for July of 20C by next Sunday.
Today will see sunny spells and temperatures of 18C but it will also be breezy,while tomorrow will be wet with thundery showers.
The rest of the week is expected to see sunshine with rising temperatures.