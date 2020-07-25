A YORK care group has created a visiting pod in each of their care homes, to help residents and families see each other while visiting during the current Covid-19 crisis,

Wellburn Care Homes, which runs homes in York has installed visitor pods.

Rachel Beckett, chair of Wellburn Care Homes, said the idea was borne out of a need to find a creative way, to allow residents face to face contact with their families and loved ones.

She said: "Once we had the idea, it was a real team effort to take this from idea to reality. It was also a race against the clock because we desperate to get visitors out to see our residents as soon as possible.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging time and we wanted to do something really positive and the reaction and feedback from residents, visitors and staff, has been overwhelming. The pods have made such a real difference and put a smile on so many faces, it’s made the whole journey and build worthwhile.”

Whilst over the last few days, Government guidance released suggests in some places, homes might tentatively start opening their doors to visitors, Wellburn has made the decision to keep them closed for now across all of their homes and continue using the visitor pods.

Rachael added: “Our decisions have so far proved far more effective, so for now, we’re putting our faith in our visitor pods, whilst we wait for the situation to improve before we even consider opening the doors to our homes for visits."

