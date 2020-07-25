THE incoming president of York Vikings Rotary Club has pledged to provide even more support for community projects as the post-Covid recession bites.

Mick Fox has taken over the reins at the club this summer but acknowledges the massive scale of the challenges faced by some of the most vulnerable in the community.

“Our motto of ‘service before self’ has never been more relevant,” says bank manager and father of two, Mick.

“We have a great track record of providing support for organisations like young people’s homeless charity SASH and domestic abuse charity, IDAS.

“We are acutely aware that there will be many more individuals and families locally who risk falling through the net as times get tougher. We want to be there to support them. We are already looking at ways in which we can provide more help to foodbanks and others in the city.”

Mick, who lives in Pocklington, qualified as a bank manager at just 30 years old and has worked for Yorkshire Bank in their private client team since 2000. An active member of Q Church he has been a Rotarian for over 17 years.

Speaking on his appointment he said:“It is a privilege to lead such a committed and talented group whose actions always speak louder than their words. We are a thriving club but always warmly welcome new members who share our commitment to improving the lives of others.”

York Vikings Rotary Club normally meets on Tuesday evenings at York Sports Club on Shipton Road.

Mick said: “For now, meetings are on Zoom but we hope to get back together in person very soon to drive forward our charity work across York and beyond.”