A NEW Italian deli is set to open its doors next month - and will be offering training opportunities to female offenders.

The Larder Club, in Blake Street, York, is opening on August 10 and will offer a sit-down or take out experience including antipasti platters, coffee and Italian gelato.

The social enterprise is also working with HMP Askham Grange and will be supporting the rehabilitation of female offenders by funding working placements and opportunities. It will also fund barista skills training for women offenders, equipping them with the art of creating great speciality coffee and skill to increase employment opportunities within a growing industry.

The idea behind the social enterprise came from Laura Gallery whose background in law, charity sector work and safeguarding brought her into contact with some of the most vulnerable individuals within our society.

She said and hearing their stories underlines some of the issues prevalent in our world - faced by individuals - every day - right on our doorsteps.

Laura said: ’I feel passionate about empowering women to change their lives for the better and I decided to do something about it...so here is The Larder Club.

"Being York born and bred I love what Yorkshire as a county has to offer but I am also in love with Italy, where I've spent some brilliant times enjoying great coffee, wine & fantastic food. I want to offer our customers a great experience enjoying the taste of Italy whilst helping a cause that is close to my heart – the rehabilitation of women offenders.

"With this as our focus, The Larder Club not only aims to increase employment prospects for the women we work with but to also build confidence and pride within a space where every person can be valued as the individual they are."

The eatery is opening for a soft launch between August 4 and 8 at 8am-6pm as the final part of staff training and are knocking 50 per cent off the food bill in return for feedback. To book email ‪booking@thelarderclub.com