MORE restaurants and cafes across York have announced they will be partaking in the Eat out to Help Out scheme.
Fancy Hanks restaurant in Goodragmate, York has confirmed its participation, as well The Cut and Craft eatery and Lucia.
The Three cups inn in Stamford bridge has also joined the scheme, which runs from August 3 until 31 and allows customers to get a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner) every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 3 and August 31.
Yesterday The Press confirmed that Hungate Reading Café and Rowntree Park Reading Cafe, The Botanist and The Lamb and Lion pub were joining the government campaign.
If you are a restaurant that is partaking in the scheme, email george.dodd@newsquest.co.uk as part of our campaign.
