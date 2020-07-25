YORK has seen a stark drop in weekly coronavirus recorded cases compared to other tourist hot spots.
Data released by Public Health Visit Britain reveals that in the week ending July 19, York has a weekly case rate of 2.6 per 100,000 people per week.
This was significantly lower than other tourist hotspots such as just Cumbria, home to the Lake District, has a higher rate. There, the coronavirus case rate is 10.4 cases per 100,000 people. In the week ending 21 June, the case rate was 5.8.
And York's case rate is substantially lower than the national rate of 6.5 per 100,000.
Cllr Darrel Smalley said the low rates were a testament to "months of hard work from residents, businesses and the authorities has kept us safe and ready to welcome residents and visitors back into our great city."