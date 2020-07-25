GYMS across York are reopening today as part of the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced earlier this month that facilities would be able to reopen from July 25, with strict hygiene and social distancing, after a four-month closure.
David Lloyd gym, which reopened this morning, said it has been working hard to get ready to reopen and couldn't wait to welcome its members back.
"The safety of our team members and members is our number one priority, but while things will look a little different, our clubs will continue to provide a premium health and fitness experience," it said.
"We will be incorporating extensive cleaning protocols and social distancing practices throughout our clubs."
It said key measures included limiting the number of members in certain areas of the club, locating hand sanitiser stations in reception and throughout the club and using a 'viricidal disinfectant cleaning solution, proven to kill enveloped virus’s within 60 seconds.'
"We will have a concierge to greet members, ask them to sanitise their hands and help them to become familiar with their new-look club." It said it was also installing thermal imaging camera technology in some of its clubs.
