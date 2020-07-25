YORK confectioner Nestlé has launched a new limited edition KitKat Chunky Mint for the summer.

A spokeswoman said the bar, which has been made at the company's factory in Haxby Road, features a 'crisp wafer finger covered in moreish mint flavour milk chocolate.'

Another popular variety – Cookie Dough - has also been reintroduced.

She said: "The KitKat Chunky Flavourites launch forms part of the brand’s strategy to excite consumers by introducing new flavours or bringing back fans’ favourites each year.

"KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough will be available until 2021, while KitKat Chunky Mint will be available for one production run only."

Sascha Macchi, Brand Manager for KitKat said: “We know KitKat fans love the opportunity to rediscover limited edition flavours and this is why we are bringing back two huge favourites this year.

“The UK is also a huge fan of minty treats, so we expect KitKat Chunky Mint to be flying off the shelves as soon as it leaves our production line in York. What’s more, it’s available for a limited time only, so we urge fans to get theirs quick!”

KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough will be available in all major retailers from tomorrow and the KitKat Chunky Mint will be available from August 13.

The spokeswoman added that in September, the brand would be celebrating the ultimate collection of KitKat Chunky flavours with a £1 million social media and broadcast campaign that would also include KitKat Chunky Milk and KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter.

"2018’s winning flavour, KitKat Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge, proved to be a big hit with millennial consumers, with over 70% saying they would try the variant again," she said.

"KitKat Chunky was launched in 1999 and over the years it has been frequently innovated to deliver exciting flavours, including Peanut Butter, Hazelnut, Coconut, Chocolate Fudge, New York Cheesecake."