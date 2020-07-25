A RESIDENTIAL care provider which operates two homes in York has teamed up with a nationwide ‘We Care’ initiative which aims to highlight the dedication of care sector workers.

Ideal Carehomes, which runs Ebor Court and Handley House in York, says ‘We Care’ recently launched bright badges as a way to show appreciation for the loyal key workers who put themselves on the frontline to care for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

It said staff had been given the colourful badges to wear as a symbol of pride for the work they do.

"In their roles, looking after residents who are 65 and over, the team provide 24 hour care whilst promoting independence and an active lifestyle," said a spokeswoman.

Director of Ideal Carehomes, Stacey Linn, said “Our teams’ dedication and commitment has been truly inspirational over these last few months.

"Every day we have seen them go above and beyond for their residents, in what have been extremely tough and unprecedented circumstances.

"Sometimes people who work in the care sector don’t realise how remarkable they actually are, so the ‘We Care’ badges will remind them each day of what a wonderful job they do and how proud we are of them.

"Social care workers are finally getting the recognition they deserve and we are delighted to be on board with this great project.”

Rachel Beckett, who set up the ‘We Care’ initiative, said: “We wanted to do something positive and exciting for everyone working in the care sector across the country who have been working tirelessly over the last few months.

"The badge is simple, bold and colourful and is really a symbol of hope – to say we appreciate you, we’re in this together and ‘we care’.”

Senior Carer, Fiona Griffiths who has worked with Ideal Carehomes’ for 6 years, said, “Wearing the ‘We Care’ badge means a lot to me and my colleagues – we are all proud to work in social care and to work for Ideal Carehomes, who have always made it clear that they value and reward their staff.”

All profits for the badges go to the Care Workers’ Charity (CWC) which supports social care workers. The charity has recently surpassed its £2m fundraising target.