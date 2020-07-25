A BEAUTY spot near York has reopened to the public as the lockdown eases - and is planning a series of events for the summer.

Three Hagges Woodmeadow, situated just south of Escrick by the York-Selby A19, will stage four wild challenge events, entitled Back to Nature, Back to School, with strict safety measures in place.

They will take place on Wednesdays in August, from August 5 to August 26.

Rosalind Forbes Adam, chair of the Three Hagges Woodmeadow Trust, said: “This is a great opportunity for children to come together again and to prepare for going back to school in September.

“Our wild challenge events include Wildlife Habitats, Planting for Wildlife, Minibeasts and We're Going on a Nature Hunt.

"It will be wonderful for children to spend some time outside, in the fresh air and amidst nature, after the challenging lockdown restrictions of the past four months.”

Meanwhile Tales in the Woodmeadow, which feature storytelling and art for under-fives, will take place on Mondays in August, from Monday August 3 to Monday August 24. These are a series of four storytelling and art sessions, with lots of hands-on activities and things to take home.

Sessions include The Hungry Caterpillar, The Tiny Seed, We're Going on a Bear Hunt and Mad About Minibeasts.

Ros added: “These have been challenging times for all of us, as our normal way of life has been severely curtailed and disrupted by the global pandemic. What better way to celebrate the easing of lockdown than by participating in these open-air events, where we can appreciate – and learn about – the beauty of nature.

“We hope you can join us this summer - we have missed you."