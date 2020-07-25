A QUESTION mark is hanging over the future of a major York fashion store which still hasn't reopened its doors from lockdown.

Monsoon in Coney Street lies locked and empty, more than a month after other such shops welcomed customers back following a relaxation of the lockdown restrictions on non-essential retailers.

Monsoon and Accessorize briefly entered administration in June and although the business was almost immediately bought out, some stores were expected to be closed.

Monsoon's founder Peter Simon,who bought the business back from administrators, said then he would try to renegotiate with landlords to get a better deal on the remaining store leases and he hoped to save as many as 100 stores.

He said both Monsoon and Accessorize were trading well before the coronavirus pandemic, but the business could not withstand the financial impact of having to close all its stores for almost three months.

The Press reported in June that the Accessorize branch in Davygate was to close but the Monsoon store in Coney Street would hopefully remain open.

There is no indication in the store's windows as to whether or when it will reopen, with notices still there which were posted when the pandemic took hold in March, saying that 'with a heavy heart,' it had decided to temporarily close all its stores.

The Press was unable to contact a spokesman for comment and customer services said it was unable to confirm if or when a store will be reopened.However, it advised people to sign up to its newsletter and keep an eye on its website for store updates.