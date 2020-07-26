MOVING MPs to York while the Palace of Westminster is refurbished is “great PR” but unlikely to work, the Commons Speaker has said.
And he said he has concerns about the security implications of a decant elsewhere in the country.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle spoke out after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a letter that the Government was considering establishing a hub in York and it would "make sense to consider this as a potential location".
Plans to move MPs out of Westminster are being reviewed due to the impact of coronavirus on public finances.
Last week Labour’s Lord West of Spithead suggested both Houses of Parliament could tour the UK on a cruise ship.