A NEW service will fly from Leeds Bradford Airport to Belfast City Airport later this year.
The new route will be launched from October 1, 2020. Stobart Air, operator of Aer Lingus Regional, will base five ATR72-600 aircraft at Belfast City Airport and operate up to three daily return flights from Leeds to Belfast.
Fare will start from £34.99 one way including taxes.
Aer Lingus Regional also operates a Dublin route from Leeds Bradford.
Stobart Air has implemented a number of enhanced health and safety measures to protect staff, crew and passengers, including enhanced aircraft cleaning.
On board, face coverings or masks are mandatory on all flights operated by Stobart Air for customers and cabin crew, with the exception of small children and those unable to wear a face mask for medical reasons.
Initially, when flights resume, the in-flight service will be suspended to reduce interaction between crew and passengers.