TWO shoppers nearly came to blows today in a row over face mask rules outside a York city centre shop.
A man had just come out of Tesco Express in Piccadilly when another man challenged him for not wearing a face mask.
Witnessed by The Press, the customer replied that he'd covered the lower part of his face with clothing, which was permitted under the new regulations.
But the other shopper wrongly told him this was 'illegal,' and he should have been wearing a mask.
An exchange of insults followed, which briefly looked set to turn into a physical confrontation before they parted.