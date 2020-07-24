MOVES to create North Yorkshire's first wake park have won full planning consent.

The permission was granted for the facility, along with a cafe at North Yorkshire Water Park, at Wykeham Lakes near Scarborough.

Offering water and land-based activities for all ages and abilities, the water park aims to be a year-round attraction, creating 15 jobs.

Opening in spring 2021, the Wake Park will be the first in North Yorkshire. Wake boarding is similar to water-skiing, with wake boarders riding on a short, wide board while being towed by a cable and pulley system.

People will be able to learn how to wakeboard, while more experienced wakeboarders will be able to improve their jumps and tricks.

The new café will overlook the leisure lake and create a space for events, meetings, private parties and as a social meeting point.

The water park re-opened in June for the 2020 summer season with a limited range of activities including kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, open water swimming and pedalos.

Day and annual permits are available to launch privately-owned kayaks, stand up paddle boards and sailing dinghies. The inflatable AquaPark will re-open next year.

Andrew Backhouse, manager of North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re thrilled that our plans have been given the go ahead. Our range of water sports activities and open water swimming have been very popular since we reopened this season and we look forward to next year when we will have the Wake Park, inflatable AquaPark and new larger café up and running.”

The Water Park is part of The Dawnay Estates and also has a 2.5 km lakeside cycling, running and walking track around the lakes which provides access into woodland and views across the lake.

David Steel, newly appointed chief executive of The Dawnay Estates, said: “This year has been challenging for everyone in the tourism and leisure sector, however we are very pleased with the support we have received since our re-opening as people enjoy the lake activities, woodland walks, fishing and the scenery.

"We are delighted our plans have been approved so we can start planning ahead for next year and building for the future.”

Janet Deacon, tourism and corporate marketing manager at Scarborough Borough Council, said: “It’s great to see North Yorkshire Water Park expanding into an all-year round visitor destination with the first Wake Park in North Yorkshire.

"When the Wake Park opens next year, it will bring a fantastic boost to the local economy giving locals and holiday makers a beautiful and fun place to enjoy the natural environment. We look forward to seeing the plans take shape.”