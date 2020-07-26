FOR York surgeon Peter Campbell taking part in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race was a chance to take time away from replacing worn out hips and knees and have the adventure of a lifetime.

Five years in the planning, Peter explains how his limited sailing experience was all part of the attraction and excitement,

“The Clipper race is an iconic global team event, allowing ordinary people whatever their background to experience the challenges of an ocean yacht race.

“Once I heard about it, I just knew it was something I wanted to be part of.

“The combination of the physical and mental challenge, the learning of new skills, meeting new people, while sailing across the world’s largest oceans was too powerful to resist.”

Of course, it was anything but plain sailing.

Peter's first challenge was to overcome sea sickness

Peter remembers the final few days before the start of the race - on September 1 last year from London - were quite emotional. “As our departure day drew closer, the scale of what lay before us became both exciting and daunting. On the one hand we were desperate to get going. On the other hand, most of us had never sailed across an ocean before so were heading into the unknown and ocean racing is not without risk.”

And Peter recalls that the first two to three days in the English Channel were perhaps the most brutal of the whole trip. “I can honestly say that I have never felt so seasick or so completely exhausted. There were genuinely times in the those first few days when I would have given anything to get off the boat and seriously doubted I would be able to see it through.

“I honestly thought I’d made the biggest mistake of my life. My resilience was certainly tested - those 120 hour weeks as a junior doctor and sleep-deprived nights as a parent were clearly good grounding.”

Peter, who is an independent orthopaedic surgeon at the Nuffield Hospital, York, where he treats both NHS and private patients, elected to take part in three of the longer legs of the race - the rolling Atlantic, the mighty North Pacific and the trans-American/Panama leg.

All at sea

He was allocated to Team Seattle, one of the American host ports and would be sailing nearly 22,500 miles in total. That’s almost equivalent to the circumference of the world.

Describing the living conditions onboard, Peter says: “We work a three, four, or six-hour ‘watch’ system depending upon the weather and each boat has to be self-sufficient with their food and water while at sea, which can be up to five weeks.

“Sleep and personal space is limited to put it mildly, so learning to live with 20 other people in a confined space, under challenging conditions is as important as learning how to sail.”

Once Peter found his sea legs, however, he began to thoroughly enjoy the experience, whether hoisting sails, helming or cooking and cleaning in the galley, he knew he wanted to keep going and complete his adventure.

Peter remembers that the 6500 mile trans-Atlantic, trans-equatorial crossing to Uruguay was full of incident.

“The race had everything. Days of wind holes when we made almost no progress, sudden squalls with strong wind and rain, the intense heat of the doldrums, beautiful night skies and dolphins galore, and a hurricane force South Atlantic storm.”

As the boat medic, fortunately there were no serious casualties, although his medical skills were frequently called upon to deal with cuts and grazes, burns, tendonitis and even minor head injuries and hypothermia.

Peter attends to a casualty on board

The Clipper fleet arrived in Uruguay in mid-October 2019, approximately six weeks after leaving London. Reflecting on his feelings at the end of the first stage of his Clipper adventure, Peter says: “It was a long, exhilarating and at times exhausting journey but ultimately so rewarding with great friendships made.

“A huge achievement, not without drama and I will always treasure the memories of sailing through rough seas and high winds under a canopy of stars.

“I was already looking forward to rejoining Team Seattle in March 2020 for my Clipper adventure phase 2 – the mighty North Pacific followed by Seattle to New York via the Panama Canal.”

Peter flew out from the UK to the Philippines on March 1 to rejoin Team Seattle. “The first event was a six-day race off the coast of the Philippines. Short but fast and exhilarating. I was honoured to be given the role of watch leader, and as a team we smashed 4th place - our first significant placing.”

As the fleet arrived back into harbour it became clear that impact of the coronavirus outbreak was escalating around the world and the Clipper race itself was at risk.

Peter recalls: “In the time we had been away, the Philippines had gone into lockdown. The whole fleet - 11 yachts and 200 crew - was quarantined on the mooring pontoons for three days with limited access to food, drink, toilets and showers.

Peter gets his sea legs

“As the quarantine was lifted, the race was officially suspended and we were told that we had less than 72 hours to book flights and leave the country before Manila airport closed. It was certainly an adventure - just not the one I was expecting!”

The yachts are still moored in the Philippines, with plans to resume the race in February 2021.

As Peter points out: “There’s obviously still a lot of uncertainty about how the Covid-19 pandemic will develop over the coming winter.

“Due to the impact on our health system so far, I have made the difficult decision not to rejoin my crew-mates next year but to stay at home and support our local surgical services here in York.

“All being well, I will resume my Clipper adventure when the next race takes place in 2022-23.

“At the end of the day the oceans aren’t going anywhere and there are more important priorities to address closer to home over the next year.”

Helping charity

Peter said: "Team Seattle is raising awareness of ocean health and marine sustainability which is vital to the survival of our planet and with UNICEF UK as the race charity partner, we’re also raising funds to support the great work they do for children both in the UK and across the globe.”

To donate via Peter’s JustGiving page visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/petercampbell-teamseattle

Clipper Race - the facts

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race was established in 1996 by Sir Robin Knox-Johnson, who in 1969 was the first person to sail non-stop around the world.

It is described as the “toughest endurance event on the planet” and is the only event of its type that is open to non-professional sailors.

The race occurs every two years, leaving the UK in late summer and returning a year later.

The fleet consists of 11 identical 70 foot racing (not luxury) yachts each with a professional skipper and first mate, but crewed entirely by enthusiastic amateurs.

The race is split into several legs with the main stopovers in Uruguay, South Africa, Australia, Philippines, China, North America and Ireland, before returning to London.

Find out more at: clipperroundtheworld.com