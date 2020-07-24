EATERIES around York have joined the Eat out to Help Out scheme.
The scheme opens on August 3 and customers get a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner) every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 3 and August 31.
Several cafes around York have already announced their participation including Hungate Reading Café and Rowntree Park Reading Cafe, The Botanist and The Lamb and Lion pub.
If you are a restaurant that is partaking in the scheme, email george.dodd@newsquest.co.uk as part of our campaign.