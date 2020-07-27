A WOMAN terrified customers in a shop by waving a lock knife in the street at someone she claimed was bullying her, York Magistrates Court heard.

The shoppers refused to leave Sainsbury’s in Bootham while Debbie Lynne Smith was outside, said Jane Chadwick, prosecuting.

The court heard that as 40-year-old Smith walked off, she said: “I don’t care, I am going to be sectioned.”

Smith, formerly of Tang Hall, and now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in public.

She told the court: “I was getting bullied. I was trying to look after myself.”

District judge Adrian Lower told her: “Very sadly, for a number of reasons, some people choose to carry knives in public in York.

"Sometimes when someone carries a knife into the street, the knife can be taken from them and it can be used against them, or other people.”

But the courts had to make it clear that knives in public could not be tolerated, he said, adding he was sure the customers inside Sainsbury’s had been very scared by what was happening outside.

He gave her an 18-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

He also ordered her to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

“No more knives out on the street,” he told her.

“If this happens again, you will be eligible for a minimum sentence of six months (in jail).”

Smith represented herself.

The court heard she had sacked her solicitor because he objected to taking off his belt as part of security checks going into York Magistrates' Court for an earlier hearing in the case.

Everyone entering the court has to be screened for hidden weapons and other forbidden items by a scanning arch similar to those used at airports.

Smith said she had been given the lock knife about a week before the incident on May 28, and didn’t know where she could put it as she lives on the streets.

She had mental health issues for which she was getting help from a community psychiatric nurse.

Mrs Chadwick said a group of people were being very noisy outside the shop on May 28 at about 8pm.

The manager of the convenience store went out to ask them to be quieter.

He saw Smith and another woman squabbling and Smith pulled a knife out.

She waved it in the air, still shouting at the other woman.

The manager said he was feared he would be injured and the customers refused to leave the shop.