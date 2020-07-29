A SPECIALIST law firm in York has expanded after enjoying steady growth in 2020 which accelerated during the coronavirus crisis.

Torque Law is now thought to be be the largest employment law specialist in North Yorkshire, after increasing the size of its team to eight.

The firm has been particularly busy as companies and business leaders have grappled with the complexities of employment and the law, and needed support and strategic advice.

Torque Law was founded four years ago by Tiggy Clifford and Emma Whiting, and now has five specialist employment solicitors.

The firm specialises in supporting business owners and HR departments of medium and large businesses in Yorkshire and across the UK with all their employment law issues, with a particular focus on the more reputational and complex issues.

Clients include Ellis Patents, York Theatre Royal, Yorwaste, York College, British American Tobacco plc, Autohorn Fleet Services and Johnsons of Whixley Ltd.

Torque Law have a strong reputation in helping senior executives to assist with sensitive employment issues including helping to negotiate suitable exit agreements and terms of entry to a new position.

It won the New Business of the Year at The Press Business Awards in 2018 and Niche Law Firm of the Year at the Yorkshire Legal Awards in 2019.

Torque Law are passionate about creating a business culture where team members feel valued and can achieve a sensible work, life balance.

Tom Watkins, a former partner at a Leeds-based law firm, has joined the team, drawing on 20 years of employment law experience, with particular expertise in the education sector.

Tom, a consultant solicitor said: “When I was considering my next step it was important that the firm I chose held the same values as me and my clients.

“I was aware of Torque Law’s reputation in the market, but it was their commitment to providing the best possible client experience which was the clincher for me”.

Tiggy said: “Building a team has always been part of the plan and we are mindful that our brand very much depends on our values being shared by those who work for the business.

“We’re conscious that to grow the team, it has to be with the right people, especially following the coronavirus pandemic, and Tom has already proven to be a great fit. We look forward to seeing where the next few months take us.”