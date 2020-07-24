A MAN was arrested after an alleged dangerous driving incident in York.
It happened on Cornlands Road near to the junction with Askham Lane, shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday, North Yorkshire Police said.
A silver Vauxhall Astra was seen to be driving in a dangerous manner, according to the force.
It confirmed that a man was arrested and released on bail following this incident and lines of inquiry are ongoing.
The force wants to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information which could help the investigation.
Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC41 Ellison, or email 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200124809.
