A MICRO business in York has responded to the demands posed by the coronavirus crisis by boosting its support for people facing redundancy.
One to One Recruitment is running online job-seeking sessions, and is working with people faced with redundancy to improve their chances of securing a new position rapidly.
The service incorporates coaching workshop sessions that will help candidates understand all possible avenues to follow in successful gaining a new role.
Clare Hutchison, managing director, who was recently appointed to the board of the York and North Yorkshire LEP, has also appointed Abi Pick as a non executive director to head up One to One's outplacement and senior appointments service.
Abi has been responsible for the business's strategic and tactical marketing efforts in recent years and now has a key recruitment-focused role to support growth plans.