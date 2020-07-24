JEWELLERY, cash and a laptop were allegedly stolen in a burglary at a home in a North Yorkshire village.
The burglary happened between 4pm and 5.45pm on Thursday at a house on Castle Street in Spofforth, west of York, North Yorkshire Police said.
Entry was gained through a ground floor window and jewellery, cash and a laptop stolen from the property, the force added.
It is asking for the public's help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, it is appealing for information about a suspect vehicle - a black Mitsubishi - which was seen in the area shortly before the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liz Estensen, or email elizabeth.estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200125968.
