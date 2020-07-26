WORK began to build Stonegate Arcade in 1979 and it opened in 1981, with space for 18 shops and entrances from Blake Street and Stonegate. But the excitement was short-lived.
By 1984, traders were leaving and telling the Evening Press that it had been a disaster, and said the entrances from Stonegate were not adequately promoted.
In 1986, a facelift was proposed. In 1987, there was talk of gutting the whole area and starting again.
Then in 1989, by which time the arcade housed 21 shops, a £1 million facelift was agreed.
It was renamed as Stonegate Walk, and housed a number of well-respected businesses, many pictured above.
Eventually though, the owners had to admit defeat. The arcade closed at the turn of the century, although the eagle-eyed may still spot the gates and one small sign in Stonegate, small reminders of a brief chapter in York's recent past.
