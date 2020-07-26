WHAT'S the secret of a lovely garden?

Water, fertiliser and TLC - well, that's the answer from Press reader Ulricke Casterton who has sent us some lovely photos of her garden.

Ulricke, of Holgate, York, has spent the past four years making her garden special.

Clematis in Ulricke's back garden

And the best feature? Well, there are several.

She explains: "It’s small and easily maintained with something flowering for at least ten months of the year.

"I have created this garden from scratch - front and back of the house - over the past three to four years."

Ulricke's garden is a haven to relax in

She has had success growing a wide range of plants, including clematis, lilies and hydrangea.

One of her more unusual plants is the red spiked Acca Sellowiana from South America which is growing in the back garden.

How lovely!

And her gardening tips: "TLC, water and fertiliser."

