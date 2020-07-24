THE latest figures confirm that it has now been over five weeks since the last death related to coronavirus was recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further three deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 16 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,247
Patients were aged between 58 and 104 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.