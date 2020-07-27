A WIFE armed herself with a knife and threw a rock through the patio door of the woman she believes is her husband’s lover, York Magistrates Court heard.

Bethany Lauren Morris also took to drink and drugs as her marriage broke up.

On the day she was sentenced for charges including criminal damage to the other woman’s house and a car, and carrying a knife in public she sent a letter to district judge Adrian Lower.

He told her: “You felt abused in your relationship and also mentally ill because of the lies you say he (the husband) told you.”

But she had dealt with the issue in a “completely anti-social and thoroughly unacceptable” way.

“People have to feel safe in their own home,” he told her. “People who take knives out with them into the street commit a very serious offence.”

But sending her to jail would not protect the public, he said.

He gave her an 18-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitation activities and a 12-week nightly curfew from 8pm to 6am.

He also banned her from driving for 16 months and ordered her to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Morris, 27, of Pond View, Selby, pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage, one of carrying a knife in public, one of drink driving, a public order offence and possessing cocaine for her own use.

Her solicitor Clive Bergen said after she had found out that her husband was seeing another woman, she learnt she was pregnant.

She started drinking and taking drugs and had not been thinking straight when she took the knife and used it to damage the car outside the other woman’s house.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said on February 23 police found Morris in a distressed state on the ground in Westbourne Road. She was aggressive towards them and was arrested.

She threw the rock through the patio door and damaged a car nearby on April 19 and was caught drink driving in Selby on May 17.