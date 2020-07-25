NEW bike storage hangars could be installed across the city - after a temporary locker on Heslington Road was made permanent.

Some residents praised the initiative - but a petition signed by 21 neighbours raised concerns about the hangar taking up a parking space, the location of the locker and claims that it is an "eyesore".

All six secure cycle storage spaces have been fully booked during the six-month trial, according to a council report.

And one resident who wrote in support of the scheme said that “storage in these tiny terraces is so limited the installation of the bike hanger has given [the resident] the opportunity to get a bike”.

The hangar, which is installed and maintained by company Cyclehoop, was put in on a six month trial after a number of reports of bikes being stolen in the area.

The scheme has been a success, according to David Mercer, the council's acting transport projects manager, who added: "We've had a lot of expressions of interest from councillors in other wards wishing to introduce them in other areas of York as well."

Cllr Andrew Waller, who was asked to take the decision as Cllr Andy D'Agorne is the ward councillor for Heslington Road, asked about concerns raised by the petition.

Officers said the bike locker has been positioned so that it can be opened, and that Cyclehoop clean up the hangar every six months but the council's own team could remove graffiti if needed.

Cyclehoop rents the spaces out at £50 a year. The shelter was provided for free during the trial but will cost £2,850 to purchase and the council paid £1,580 for installation.

The hangar will be made permanent.