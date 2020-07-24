A NEW watersports centre has been given the green light in North Yorkshire.

Full planning permission has been granted to create a new wake park and café at North Yorkshire Water Park, at Wykeham Lakes near Scarborough.

Offering a range of water and land-based sport and leisure activities for people of all ages and abilities, the water park aims to become a year round visitor destination creating 15 new full and part-time jobs.

Opening in spring 2021, the Wake Park will be the first in North Yorkshire and a welcome addition to the Water Park, which opened three years ago with a range of family friendly water-based activities.

Wake boarding is similar to water-skiing, with wake boarders riding on a short, wide board resembling a surfboard whilst being towed by a cable and pulley system.

North Yorkshire Water Park re-opened in June for the 2020 summer season with a limited range of activities including kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, open water swimming and pedalos, which can be accessed while following social distancing guidelines.

Andrew Backhouse, Manager of North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re thrilled that our plans have been given the go ahead. Our range of water sports activities and open water swimming have been very popular since we reopened this season and we look forward to next year when we will have the Wake Park, inflatable AquaPark and new larger café up and running.”

David Steel, newly appointed Chief Executive of The Dawnay Estates said: “This year has been challenging for everyone in the tourism and leisure sector, however we are very pleased with the support we have received since our re-opening as people enjoy the lake activities, woodland walks, fishing and the scenery. We are delighted our plans have been approved so we can start planning ahead for next year and building for the future.”

Book at: www.NorthYorkshireWaterPark.co.uk