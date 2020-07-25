A PHOTOGRAPHY group in York is set to host an online exhibition to showcase residents' lockdown experiences across the city.
The York Photography Meet-up group has organised the exhibition of photographs virtually on its website.
The exhibition, called ‘Stop, motion - Lives under lockdown’, will allow photographers from around York to share their lockdown experience through their photos taken during the period.
Minyung Im, a member of the York Photography Meet-up, said: “Like many, every Saturday during lockdown we met on our laptops and phones, a virtual pub.
“Looking at other people’s photographs and listening to their stories was cathartic - we were all going through the same things even if we reacted differently.”
Those who are not members of the group can share their pictures on Instagram using the hashtag ‘#stopmotionyork’. These will then be shared onto the group’s page.
The exhibition will go live on Sunday and can be accessed online at: http://stop-motion.co.uk