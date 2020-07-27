YORK'S oldest fishmongers has won national recognition after attracting praise for their quality and freshness, and friendly service.

Cross of York, which opened in Newgate Market in 1957, was crowned 2020 Fishmonger of the Year at the Farm Shop & Deli Awards from a 51-strong shortlist of UK speciality retailers.

Judges said: “Sustainability and education are key, and they continue to make a real success of being on the high street. It’s traditional and how we expect fresh fish should be.”

They also took into account customer comments which commended the first-class quality and freshness of the product, the friendly service and for 'going the extra mile' for customers.

"We are absolutely thrilled," said Cross of York owner Andrew Kenny whose father and grandfather had a stall in St Sampson's Square before setting up in Newgate Market.

He said he had noticed the increased importance for shoppers on the provenance of food since the lockdown, and customers often commented on the quality and value of their fish.

"We have been open right through the pandemic. We closed for one day partly due to transport system failings. Since that happened we have managed to navigate around and have been going to the coast to pick up fish. It has been a logistical nightmare but the most important thing is we have been here."

Cross of York takes orders from far afield, while also offering doorstep deliveries.

"It is very much a vocation," said Andrew, whose great grandfather was a fisherman in Flamborough. "It is very enjoyable; no two days are the same."

What some of the customers said about Cross of York

“I have dealt with Cross of York for several years. They are a small well-established business & widely regarded in the York area as "the place to go" for your fresh fish. The quality & freshness of the product is 1st class. They are very friendly and will go the extra mile to make sure their clients are fully satisfied. I have no hesitation in recommending them for this award, it would be fully deserved.”

“A friendly, helpful team who know all there is to know about fish and how best to cook it. Skinning and boning is no trouble, they always have time for a 'catch' up and everything is beautifully fresh.”

“Have used this shop for the last ten years travelling the distance every month for the best, fresh fish with a wide choice of seafood. Service also of the highest standard. Highly recommended to all family and friends!”

The Farm Shop & Deli Awards ceremony was broadcast via social media due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Host Nigel Barden, a broadcaster, journalist and chair of the judges, paid tribute to the ‘phenomenally high quality of finalists'.

"Not only do they patently care about their customers, but the sense of community they’ve exhibited, particularly recently, shows how fortunate we are to have such remarkable artisan food retailers, in our midst,” he said.

Spanning 11 categories, as well as a Newcomer of the Year, the awards were founded to recognise the very best standards in speciality retail and celebrate the highest levels of service, product knowledge, initiative, innovation and community involvement.

Nigel said: “From a fantastic collection of speciality retailer finalists, dedicated to artisan quality, service and the communities they serve, we now have the very best of the best! What a fabulous group of winners they are; shining beacons in their respective fields – truly 2020’s finest!”

