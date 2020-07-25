A YOUNG filmmaker from York has won a national short film competition with his entry based on nature.

Nine-year-old Ted Elwell beat hundreds of short film entries in Into Film’s recent ‘Nature in Your Neighbourhood’ filmmaking competition, created for five-19 year olds.

The film education charity launched the competition at the beginning of May as a response to the Covid-19 school closures.

It was also created with the aim of providing an extensive, home learning campaign supporting young people, educators, parents and carers teaching from home.

Hundreds of short films from children as young as seven, made on their smart phones, tablets and cameras, were submitted.

The entries formed a‘time capsule’ of young people’s experience, celebrating their connections with nature as a metaphor for hope during lockdown.

The winning film entry, and the recipient of the extensive filmmaking equipment prize, went to Ted’s ‘Lessons from Nature’.

Speaking of his victory, Ted said: “This feels unbelievable because I’ve not won anything like this before.

“I’ve loved making films over lockdown and entertaining and educating my classmates, so to be able to win something, when it’s all about a topic that’s so important to my family and friends, is totally amazing.”

The youngster was inspired to enter the competition by his school teacher, Miss Bates, at Poppleton Ousebank Primary School, who had been setting a weekly filmmaking assignment to inspire pupils' creativity during the challenging times.

Into Film is an education charity that puts film at the centre of children and young people’s learning and is supported by the BFI through National Lottery funding.

Ted’s film along with others can be viewed online at: www.intofilm.org/NIYNcomp