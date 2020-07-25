OTHER cities must be “envious” of the York Central project because of the opportunities it will create to recover from the coronavirus pandemic – the council leader has said.

Senior councillors have agreed to put a further £1.96 million towards keeping the project going.

And council leader Keith Aspden said the continued interest in moving sections of Government to the site “demonstrates the quality” of the project.

But opposition group leader, Labour councillor Danny Myers, said plans for the site may need to be reconsidered if the House of Lords, House of Commons or a civil service hub was to move to York Central.

Cllr Aspden said: “I’m sure many cities would be envious of the opportunity to drive clean and inclusive growth, particularly at a time when the city will need it most.

“You are not going to get those things if you are not progressing the York Central scheme.

“This is a project that has been talked about and not delivered for decades in the city.

“I think one thing this pandemic has shown us is the importance of delivering regeneration schemes like York Central.”

And the council’s assistant director of regeneration Tracey Carter urged councillors to “have faith”.

She said: “York Central remains as important to our future economy as it ever has been, if not more so.

“If we don’t continue to have faith and make progress, the chances of it failing increase.

“We won’t no longer need offices. York Central, with its new space, gives us a way of creating that new space that can be designed around the new needs of our industries and our sectors. The project has never been more important to our economy than it is now.”

But Cllr Myers called for a review of the project in light of the pandemic.

He said: “Infrastructure could need changing due to Government changes or needs. We are still awaiting details of the £77.1 million government funding. I think it’s inappropriate to delegate the decision to agree the grant terms – it’s likely to include new terms.”

Councillors agreed to put £1.96 more towards the project.

He also called for the council to confirm how much money would need to be reimbursed from the council to other organisations if the scheme were to fail.

The council executive agreed to put an extra nearly £2 million to covering current consultancy support costs and survey works to keep the scheme going.

They also agreed to hand over land at Chancery Rise to Network Rail to clear the site in preparation for work.

And the council’s temporary chief, Ian Floyd, will be asked to agree the terms of a £77.1 million government grant for the project.