A SUPERMARKET chain has launched new “special,” boxes to celebrate Yorkshire as part of an annual event.
Ahead of Yorkshire Day, celebrated on August 1, Morrisons has launched a special box, packed full of the counties finest products, sourced from local food and drink producers.
Priced at £25, including next day or nominated day delivery, Morrisons Yorkshire Box brings together classic Yorkshire products such as Grandma Wild’s Biscuits, Yorkshire Wensleydale Cheese and of course good old Yorkshire Tea.
A typical box will also include an Andrew Jones Pork Pie, a Yorkshire Baking Company Cherry Mega Loaf, Taylors of Harrogate Rich Italian Ground Coffee, Shaws Caramelised Red Onion Chutney and Joseph Dobson & Sons Ltd. Yorkshire Mixtures.
The box has been designed to help customers support regional producers and celebrate the day in style.
The Yorkshire Day Food Box is available on the Morrisons Food Boxes website now, which can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/2WUqlnz.
Orders placed before 3pm can be delivered next day or customers can nominate a day, any time, at checkout.