Lark, by Anthony McGowan, (Barrington Stoke £7.99)

Barrington Stoke publish a range of short fiction for teen readers who are reluctant to tackle big books. They have the emotional depth for the age group, printed with dyslexia-friendly features (like off-white paper and larger inter-word spacing).

Nicky and his brother Kenny set off for a walk on the moors. It’s Easter and their Dad has filled their heads with stories of larks rising up and singing above the moors on fine spring days.

Unfortunately, by the time they arrive on the moor, it is snowing and they naively set forth anyway. As the chapters proceed, so does the boys' journey, and we get more of an insight into their relationship. Kenny is at special school and Nicky has looked out for him from a young age even though Kenny is the older brother. The text is full of what you might call gritty vernacular (a bit of swearing and dialect). There are heart-breaking flashbacks to the boys’ childhood, when their father had been drunk and neglectful.

McGowan is good with emotional complexity. Nicky explains his difficulty with expressing feelings: “You keep the feelings on the inside, like the way you hide a sweet in your mouth in lessons at school. Except the feelings aren’t sweet.”

McGowan creates a marvellous sense of the world closing in on the boys, danger looming as they move further into the wild, unforgiving landscape.

He brilliantly captures the moors on a snow-clad day, the greyness of the sky “like cold porridge, going on forever” and the treachery of a hill that suddenly isn’t the summit when you reach it, but a ridge before the next ascent.

It is an elemental struggle. Throughout their lives, Nicky has told Kenny stories to help him through hard times and he does this again as they trudge along. This is actually the final book in a four part series of novellas about Nicky and Kenny, though it can be read in isolation and has just won the Carnegie Medal. It is such a beautiful, poignant read, I recommend it to all.

Philippa Morris

