THE new rule making face-covering mandatory in shops has led to a dramatic change in behaviour by York shoppers, according to a Press survey.

Only eight out of 50 shoppers who were observed emerging from the Tesco Express store in Piccadilly on July 14 wore masks or other facial coverings.

Today, 43 out of 50 shoppers at the same store had their faces covered as they were observed coming out of the store. Most wore masks but some used scarves or other items of clothing to cover their mouths and noses.

Members of the public have been advised since mid-May to wear coverings in enclosed public spaces but only the new rule - backed up by the threat of a £100 fine - seems to have convinced many people to start doing it.

Tesco has advised its staff not to challenge or refuse entry to customers visiting its stores without a covering, and there was no one standing by the doors of the Piccadilly store today to do so, or even to remind shoppers of the new rule.

However, a sign in the window stated: 'Please wear a face covering when in-store... If you don't have your own, please speak to a colleague for help."

Kat Kirby, who runs Kat's Krystal Cleaning and was one of the Tesco customers wearing a mask, said she was doing so because it was mandatory.

She felt the rule was a good idea, but with one proviso: "It should have been done three months ago."

Sue Lamming, another customer wearing a mask, agreed, saying: "It should have been done sooner."

She said she ran P & S Hobbies and Models in Walmgate, and had put up signs asking customers to cover their faces, and would probably remind anyone coming in without doing so, but she said some people were exempt for a variety of reasons and so it was difficult to enforce.

Another customer, who did not wish to be identified, said he wasn't wearing a mask because of a 'medical condition.'

The move brings England into line with other major European nations such as Germany, Spain and Italy, and also with Scotland.