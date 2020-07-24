DEEP discounts are to be had in the closing down sale at a national fashion chain with a York store.
Fashion brand Laura Ashley filed for administration back in March, putting up to 2,700 jobs at risk, after rescue talks were halted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The troubled retailer, which has one store in York at Monks Cross, had been in talks with stakeholders over refinancing, but it said its "revised cash flow forecasts and increased uncertainty" mean it will not be able to secure these funds in sufficient time.
Now new discounts have been unveiled with all fabric and wallpaper 70% off, plus all womenswear and fashion accessories 60% off.
A spokesman said that all Laura Ashley stores are ‘COVID secure’ and adhere to a strict policy of social distancing with a limited number of shoppers allowed in-store at any time. Card payments are encouraged.
Laura Ashley began in the 1950s, quickly becoming famous for its unique printed fabrics. Over time, the brand grew to become the household name of today, synonymous with quality fashion, interiors and home furnishings.
Laura Ashley stores will continue to trade until further notice.
A spokesman for Laura Ashley said: “There are some amazing bargains to be found in-store, especially with these new discounts. Popular items are selling fast and customers are advised to take advantage of these discounts while stock lasts.”