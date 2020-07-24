A SPACE scientist and broadcaster has teamed up with York-based STEM Learning to launch a range of science, technology, engineering and maths challenges to keep young brains and bodies active over the summer.
Lucie Green, a professor of physics in the Department of Space and Climate at University College London and a regular face on the BBC’s The Sky at Night and StarGazing, hopes children and adults alike will take inspiration from the fun activities and develop their STEM skills during the summer break.
By participating in STEM Learning’s Summer of STEM you can complete exciting challenges from cleaning up an oil spill and exercising like an astronaut to becoming an expert on rovers and moon bases.
The challenges and activities, which are all easy to resource and do at home, have been curated by STEM Learning to provide children with stimulus to learn and talk about the world around them.
Summer of STEM kicked off on Monday and each fortnight will have a different theme.
Find out more about the challenges at https://www.stem.org.uk/home-learning
STEM Learning is a non-profit organisation dedicated to raising young people’s engagement and achievement in STEM, increasing the numbers progressing in STEM studies and STEM-related careers.