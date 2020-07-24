A DRIVER has been banned from the roads because he took prescription medicine before driving, York Magistrates Court heard.
Oliver Wharton, 38, crashed his Alfa Romeo into the back of another car that had halted to allow a lorry out of a car park on the A166 at Gate Helmsley, said Jane Chadwick, prosecuting.
When police spoke to Wharton "the defendant appeared to be falling asleep and was incoherent in his speech," she said.
He told them later he had taken prescripton drugs and an alcopop.
Tests for illegal drugs were negative and a breath test revealed he was not over the drink drive limit.
Wharton, of Saxon Road, Stamford Bridge, pleaded guilty to being unfit to drive through taking drugs, and careless driving.
District judge Adrian Lower said Wharton would have been warned not to drive after taking his medication.
He banned Wharton from driving for 12 months and fined him £120 with a £32 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Defence solicitor Liam Hassan told York Magistrates Court Wharton had taken a "cocktail of legal drugs" because he had a a "mixture of physical and mental health illnesses." He suffered from arthritis.
"The medication had no doubt had an impact upon his driving," he said.
Mrs Chadwick said the collision happened just after 2.15pm on September 21 when Wharton had been driving towards York..
After it happened, Wharton had approached the other driver holding his arm and said "It was my fault."
