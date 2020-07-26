Looking to get on the property market? There are some amazing places to buy right on your doorstep.
Zoopla has revealed the cheapest properties on the market in York- here are five you should keep on your radar.
Dodsworth Avenue
£84,500
This flat is located near the city centre and has a double bedroom with built-in wardrobes.
Communal facilities include guest bedrooms and a laundry room.
The pretty communal garden is also a unique selling point of this property.
Email the agent to learn more.
Sturdee Grove
£90,000
Sturdee Grove is being sold as a shared ownership retirement property for the over 55s.
The one bedroom ground floor home is described as “light and airy” and is close to York city centre.
Contact the property’s agent to learn more.
Moorcroft Road
£95,000
Looking for a studio apartment? Then you could be in luck.
The first floor studio apartment is near shops and amenities, with frequent bus links to the city centre.
The interiors are outdated and will need a complete refurbishment- so keep this in mind before you place your first offer.
You can view this property on Zoopla.
Vyner House
£99,999
This one bed flat is less than £100,000 and is located in a very sought after location.
The bungalow apartment is ideal as an over 55s retirement apartment.
It has a modern bathroom, a large double bedroom, and a “bright and spacious” living room.
Contact the agent if you want to book a viewing.
Olive Grove
£110,000
With beautiful interiors and plenty of space, this two bed flat definitely deserves your attention.
One bedroom has an en-suite shower room and both bedroom have plenty of space.
It is located near the popular village of Hook in a quiet residential area- there is only one neighbouring property on the block.