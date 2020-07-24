IT'S going to be all over by Easter, you don’t need to wear masks, keep shops open, they are making it sound worse than it is.
After approximately 190,000 deaths and more than two million diagnosed with the coronavirus in the USA, the President has suddenly realised what is happening and is advising people to wear masks and is wearing one himself.
Perhaps he may come to his senses and start doing things right.
He should have taken advice from the leaders of Scotland, New Zealand and Germany – all women – who got lockdown organised to control the virus sooner than Trump or Boris Johnson.
Maureen Robinson
Broadway,
