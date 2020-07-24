A POLICE chief has said that if customers refuse to comply with the new rules telling them to cover their faces when entering shops, employees should ask them to leave the store.

Humberside Police Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble said that should there be 'any further refusal or non-compliance,' officers were able to attend, and can and will issue fines where needed.

But a number of retailers have said their employees will not be asked to enforce the new regulations, which come into force today.

Sainsbury's has tweeted: "We won’t be challenging customers without a mask when they enter or when they are in-store since they may have a reason not to wear a mask."

Tesco has tweeted: "Our colleagues shouldn't be challenging or refuse entry to customers visiting our stores without a facemask."

The ACC said that throughout the pandemic, officers had found communities across the Humberside Force area had readily complied with the new laws that have been introduced to assist with protecting the NHS and ultimately saving lives, and he could not thank residents enough for their help.

“With the new law being introduced on Friday, I am hopeful that the adherence and cooperation we have seen this far will continue, as to keep safe, we all have to work together and protect each other," he said.

“We have been working closely with local businesses in light of the announcement, providing advice and guidance as to how they best manage the new requirements, and when we as the police should be contacted.

“Guidance we have offered to our local businesses is in a similar vein to our policing approach, which has always been to engage with people and explain, providing encouragement to adhere to the rules and as a last resort, apply enforcement.

“If an individual refuses to comply, shop employees should ask them to leave the store in the first instance. Should there be any further refusal or non-compliance, we are able to attend and whilst we will also attempt to engage with the individual, we can and will issue fines where we need to.

“If members of the public witness someone not wearing a face covering where it is required, we would ask in the first instance that they do not contact police on 101 or 999, but rather report this to the shop or premises in question.

“It is important to remember that there are exemptions to people wearing face coverings, for example young children or those with serious illnesses, and this should be determined through initial engagement by store employees.

“Our support provided for businesses will enable them to make contact with us should they feel it necessary, and we will of course provide assistance.

“We will have police officers patrolling retail areas as they would do ordinarily, however we will also have additional officers deployed on patrol so they are able to intervene relatively swiftly should there be any issues that arise."