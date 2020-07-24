FIGHTER jets on practice manoeuvres put on a thunderous display over the Vale of York last night.
The planes could be heard shortly before midnight over north York, Malton and Norton and the area around the Howardian Hills.
On Twitter York Weather Stationer posted at 11.30pm: "Lots of late night aircraft activity! Euro fighter using York as it’s “mission” time. Quieten it down lads!"
It's possible the planes were Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4, from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
In a statement a few days ago, the base said:"RAF Coningsby will be night-flying this week. Operating at night is a perishable skill that has to be practiced and refreshed. Apologies in advance for any disturbance, and thank you for your patience and support."