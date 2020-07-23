Union leaders have voiced fears that the new rules on wearing face coverings in shops - which come into force on Friday - could put workers’ safety at risk.

Officials also warned the Government’s advice has been “confusing”.

Paddy Lillis, general-secretary of shop workers’ union Usdaw, said he supports the mandatory wearing of masks in shops, but called for “clear and detailed” guidance from the Government.

“Usdaw is urging employers to stay with the established two-metre social distancing, using screens at tills and limiting the number of shoppers in store at any one time,” he said.

“Employers must also be aware that staff will need regular breaks when they can take their face covering off and have the opportunity to replace it. Staff on tills who are behind screens should not be required to wear a face covering.

“We welcome the indication that shop workers will not be expected to enforce the wearing of face coverings. They are already dealing with more abuse than normal and this could be another flashpoint.

“There must also be clarity on age identification procedures, under the Think-25 policy, when a customer is wearing a face covering.”

Mr Lillis said there should be a public information campaign to explain the correct use of face coverings.

TUC general-secretary Frances O’Grady told the PA news agency: “Abuse of shop staff is never acceptable, but verbal and physical abuse rose during the pandemic and the new rules requiring shoppers to wear masks may further risk staff safety.

“Shop staff are not required to police the wearing of face masks – employers must make this clear, and every employer must publish a risk assessment that sets out how they will safeguard staff from abusive customers and those who refuse to wear masks.”

Unison official Jon Richards told PA: “Government guidance has been confusing from the beginning. The UK was late to the table on face coverings and now people don’t know what they should do.

“There are rules for shops and public transport, but not for other enclosed spaces such as libraries, register offices and civic centres.

“The public needs clarity to end the muddle.”

Federation of Small Businesses chairman Mike Cherry said: “Small business owners are under huge pressure, so we are particularly pleased to see ministers clearly state that shop owners and staff are not taking on the role of the police in enforcement and maintaining public order, and making clear it is an individual’s responsibility.

“While shop owners and staff could request customers to wear one, the safety of our frontline shop workers is key and it’s right that responsibility for enforcing the new rules and fines rests with the local police force.

“Takeaway owners, staff and police have raised confusion over mask-wearing enforcement in their businesses, and so we welcome clarification of these rules issued today – although it was very last-minute.

“Mixed premises that offer takeaway and sit-down service now face more complex rules, so we urge the public to be understanding and mindful of this.

“We hope that this development will give the public more confidence to go out and spend with their local small firms, which are in need of their support now more than ever.”

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association welcomed the mandatory use of face coverings across indoor transport hubs in England.

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: “Our union welcomes this step as face coverings, alongside proper personal protective equipment, are likely to play a key role in reducing transmission of this deadly virus.

“We must continue to do everything possible to keep passengers and our heroic transport workers safe in the fight to overcome the Covid pandemic as the use of public transport begins to increase in the weeks and months to come.

“If face coverings are good enough for shops, they are good enough for our transport network.

“However, it’s important to stress that people must not interpret the use of a face covering as a licence to breach physical distancing measures.

“Nor should transport workers be expected to put themselves in any danger by policing the regulations. It falls to British Transport Police to enforce these public health instructions – which I’d urge all passengers to fully comply with, for everyone’s sake.”