AN appeal has gone out from police after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a minor collision that occurred on Manham Hill in Eastfield in Scarborough at about 1am on Thursday, July 23 and involved a red Ford Transit van.
A 37-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was taken to Scarborough Hospital for treatment before being discharged.
The stretch of road was closed for around half an hour while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle to be recovered.
A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision. In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who is able to identify the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision.
"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Stanyon. You can also email Ben.Stanyon857@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200125545."